Friends Remember Man After Remains Found At Great Barrington Cemetery

Sascha Cameron's body was found by a dog walker 20 feet from Mahaiwe Cemetery in Great Barrington on February 23, the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday, March 8. An autopsy was performed to identify the remains.

Cameron leaves behind a son, according to his Facebook posts.

Cameron said in social media posts that he is a native of Great Barrington. People who knew him said he was a good friend.

No obituary has been released. Officials have not determined a cause of death, but there are no signs of foul play.

