Two MA Disney Stores Among Nearly 60 Closing Across America

Cecilia Levine
Disney store
Disney store Photo Credit: bargainmoose wikimedia

So long, farewell...

Disney is closing nearly 60 of its brick and mortar stores across the US come Sept. 15.

Disney

Disney

Among them, two in Massachusetts.

According to the Disney Store website, the following stores are closing in Massachusetts:

  • Burlington: Burlington Mall, 75 Middlesex Turnpike
  • Wrentham: Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, 1 Premium Outlets Blvd

After the next round of closings, only 25 stores will remain in operation.

Disney last March announced at least 60 of its North America stores to focus on online sales.

