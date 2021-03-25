COVID-19: Popular Massachusetts Eatery Closes After Employee Tests Positive

A popular Massachusetts restaurant has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

B.T.’s Fried Chicken and BBQ in Worcester, located on Park Avenue, made the announcement on Facebook.

"We found out this morning that a member of the Chix&BBQ team tested positive for Covid-19," the statement, posted Wednesday, March 24 said.

The restaurant said the worker is "doing well," and has "all our love and support" while recovering.

The eatery will undergo a deep-cleaning while it’s closed.

"The safety of our guests, staff, and their families remains our overriding goal, and we are committed to doing all we can to protect everyone in our bubble to the best of our ability," the restaurant said. "We continue to abide by the state guidelines and our own safety measures and protocols.

"We are working closely with the Worcester Department of Public Health and we will reopen as soon as it's safe.

"Please wear a mask be safe, we hope to see you as soon as possible."

