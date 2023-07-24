Partly Cloudy 82°

Body of 21-Year-Old Man Pulled From Pond By Pine Island Farm In Sheffield

Police found the body of a 21-year-old farm worker dead inside his truck at the bottom of a lake in Berkshire County on Monday, July 24, authorities said. 

Police found the body of a man inside his truck at the bottom of a pond near Pine Island Farm in Berkshire County Monday, July 24. The man lived at worked at the farm. Photo Credit: Google Maps
Josh Lanier
State police announced Monday morning that they had started a search for the man after someone at Pine Island Farm in Sheffield saw tire tracks leading from where he his truck was parked the night before to the 14-foot-deep pond nearby. He was last seen sitting in the vehicle Sunday night. 

The man, who authorities did not identify but said is of Mexican nationality, lived and worked as a harvester at the 1474 Hewins Street farm, Massachusetts state police said. 

The death did not appear suspicious, but the Office of Chief Medical Examiners will perform an autopsy. 

