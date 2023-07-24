Body of 21-Year-Old Man Pulled From Pond By Pine Island Farm In Sheffield

State police announced Monday morning that they had started a search for the man after someone at Pine Island Farm in Sheffield saw tire tracks leading from where he his truck was parked the night before to the 14-foot-deep pond nearby. He was last seen sitting in the vehicle Sunday night.

The man, who authorities did not identify but said is of Mexican nationality, lived and worked as a harvester at the 1474 Hewins Street farm, Massachusetts state police said.

The death did not appear suspicious, but the Office of Chief Medical Examiners will perform an autopsy.

