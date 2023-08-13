3 Hospitalized, 1 In Critical Condition, Following Pittsfield Head-On Crash: Cops

The crash happened around 1 p.m. at 635 Merrill Rd. in Pittsfield, police said.

A 52-year-old Pittsfield man in a pick-up truck driving north collided with a Subaru heading in the opposite direction, police said. Officials did not say who was at fault.

The three people in the Subaru — Parkpoom Seesangrit, 34, Phannee Seesangrit, 61, and Krobkul Seesangrit, 35, all of Pittsfield — were injured, Pittsfield police said. Paramedics took Parkpoom and Phannee to an area hospital for treatment.

Krobkul Seesangrit was taken by helicopter to Albany Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Pittsfield police. Officers did not provide an update on her condition on Sunday.

Police urge anyone who saw the crash to contact Pittsfield Officer Brandon Gallagher at 413-448-9700 ext. 549.

Police closed multiple lanes of Merrill Road near the crash site for three hours as they cleaned and cleared the area.

Click here to follow Daily Voice The Berkshires and receive free news updates.