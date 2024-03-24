2 Hospitalized Following Head-On Collision In Pittsfield

Police were called to Dan Fox Drive near the Bousquet Ski Area just before 12:45 p.m. to a head-on crash between a 2004 Chevy TrailBlazer and a 2023 Kia Telluride, Pittsfield police said.

An initial investigation found that 28-year-old Alec Vincent, formerly of Lenox, who was behind the wheel of the truck, crossed the center line while driving east and crashed into 72-year-old Columbia County, NY resident Edward Greenberg, of Old Chatham, police said.

Paramedics took both of them to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police blocked off a portion of Dan Fox Road for four hours as they cleaned, cleared, and investigated the scene.

Authorities did not disclose if any charges had been filed in the crash.

