$1M Lottery Win: Lanesboro Woman Lands Jackpot Thanks To Lucky Spot In Line

A Berkshire County woman is no longer just dreaming of a tropical vacation to escape the frigid Massachusetts winner. She's ready to book her ticket after winning $1 million in the state lottery. 

Marcia Paris

 Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Marcia Paris of Lanesborough won the seven-figure jackpot playing the "300X" $30 scratch-off game.

Paris said her dad and the person ahead of her in line at a convenience store both purchased "300X" tickets before she bought hers. 

Paris chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity. 

She plans to use that money to build cabins on her property and take a vacation to Aruba. 

Paris bought her ticket at the Mobil station at 107 Main St. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

