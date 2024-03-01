$1M Lottery Win: Lanesboro Woman Lands Jackpot Thanks To Lucky Spot In Line

Marcia Paris of Lanesborough won the seven-figure jackpot playing the "300X" $30 scratch-off game.

Paris said her dad and the person ahead of her in line at a convenience store both purchased "300X" tickets before she bought hers.

Paris chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

She plans to use that money to build cabins on her property and take a vacation to Aruba.

Paris bought her ticket at the Mobil station at 107 Main St. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

