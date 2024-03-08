Zombie Extras Needed For 'Walking Dead' Spinoff Filming In Boston

Kendall Cooper Casting is seeking extras for Season 2 of "The Walking Dead: Dead City," which is set to film in Boston later this year.

Extras will play parts such as walkers, soldiers, and post-apocalyptic survivors. Producers laid out what they are looking for in the extras.

Specifically seeking athletes and people with military or law enforcement experience to play soldiers. Also seeking capable people with weathered faces to play survivors in the apocalypse. Also looking for people who are very thin, tall and have flexible/available schedules to play walkers.

Anyone applying will need to provide three photos that include one shot of their face and two full body shots.

Actors will be on set for 12 hours for one to two days. Extras are paid, and anyone who has to go through extensive make-up will be compensated for that time as well.

Travel to the set and lodging are not provided.

"The Walking Dead: Dead City" is a spin-off of the popular "The Walking Dead" series that follows Maggie and Negan as they attempt to survive in a post-apocalypse filled with man-eating zombies and even worse survivors.

Click here to learn more about the casting process.

