Mostly Cloudy 57°

SHARE

Woman's Body Found On Carson Beach in South Boston: Police

A woman's body was found just before 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, on a beach in South Boston, authorities said.

Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Photo Credit: Facebook/Massachusetts State Police
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

State police were called to an area of Carson Beach just off Day Boulevard, where they located the body. Investigators are being tight-lipped about the circumstances around how the body was found. 

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of her death. 

The find comes a day after another body was found on Scusset Beach State Reservation in Bourne Sunday night. 

Sheriff's deputies found an abandoned car and began a search of the area, where they found a man's body. State investigators do not believe foul play was a factor in the death. 

State police did not release the man's name.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE