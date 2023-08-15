Woman Drowns While Swimming In Pleasure Bay

A 93-year-old woman, who was part of a private adult daycare program, was taking part in a supervised swimming trip to Pleasure Bay on Monday, Aug. 15, Massachusetts State Police said. She went for a dip and suffered injuries that caused her death soon after.

The woman went into the water with two friends with instructions to stay in shallow water. At some point, she swam into deeper water and panicked. She yelled for help before going underwater.

Her friends lept to the rescue and pulled her to shore with the help of lifeguards who performed CPR until Boston EMS arrived.

EMS took her to Boston Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine her official cause and manner of death. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident.

