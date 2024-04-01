Nalexus Palmer, of Clinton Township, Michigan, had flown from Detroit to Boston with the drugs in two large suitcases before US Customs and Border agents detected the vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, the Suffolk County District Attorney said.

A judge ordered her held on a $3,000 bail on Monday.

Palmer told police that she did not know the drugs along with two AirTags were in the luggage. She met a woman earlier that day who had given her the bags with instructions on where to take it, the prosecutor said.

She explained all of this was organized by a man she met in Atlanta four years ago who'd sent her money through Zelle and Cash App. He was going to give her more money once she reached the United Kingdom to rent a car and deliver the drugs.

Palmer told police she did not know the woman who gave her the two large suitcases with the drugs or the name of the man who was paying her to fly them to London.

Marijuana is illegal in the UK, and each pound could sell for as much as $5,000, meaning her haul had a potential street value of $370,000, police said.

“While laws regarding simple possession in Michigan, Massachusetts, and many other states may have changed, laws regarding marijuana trafficking haven’t, and anyone thinking they can move large quantities across state or international lines is taking a major risk," Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden said. "This defendant discovered that very quickly over the weekend."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.