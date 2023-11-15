Woman, 32, Who Posed As Student At Boston High School Faces More Charges: DA

Shelby Hewitt was already facing seven counts of fraud, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. Prosecutors this week added nine more charges, including:

Three counts of forgery

Two counts of common law forgery

One count of uttering

Larceny over $1,200

ID theft

False claims to an employer

Hewitt, a former Department of Children and Families social worker, allegedly attended Jeremiah E. Burke High School, Brighton High School, and English High School while posing as a teen foster child during the 2022-2023 school year, WCVB-TV reported.

Police arrested her in June.

Police began investigating Hewitt after a man posing as her foster parent tried to take her out of English High School because she said she was being bullied, the report said. She had been enrolled there for less than a week.

Hewitt pleaded not guilty to her initial charges in July, officials said.

She is set to appear in Suffolk Superior Court on Dec. 12 on the new charges.

