'White Lotus' Star Jennifer Coolidge Among 6 Mass Natives Nominated For Emmys

The 2023 Emmy nominations were released on Wednesday, July 12, including six Massachusetts natives who starred in some of the year's best shows, like "The White Lotus," "The Bear," and "Succession."

Boston-born Jennifer Coolidge was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her "The White Lotus" performance as Tanya McQuoid.

Coolidge previously won an Emmy for her role in "The White Lotus" in 2022.

Nominated for the same award is Meghann Fahy, of Longmeadow in Hampden County. She received the nomination for her role as Daphne in "The White Lotus," appearing alongside Coolidge.

Fahy is also known for her performances in "The Bold Type" and "The Lost Valentine," according to IMDB.

For her performance as Sydney Adamu in "The Bear," Boston-born Ayo Edebiri received a nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.

Edebiri previously appeared in "Big Mouth" and "Dickenson," according to Glamour.

Two Massachusetts natives were nominated for the outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series category: Anthony Carrigan and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Carrigan, who was born in Boston, was nominated for his role as NoHo Hank in the HBO series "Barry" starring Bill Hader.

Moss-Bachrach is from Amherst, in Hampshire County. He received the nomination for his performance as Richard Jerimovich in "The Bear."

Rounding out the list of Massachusetts natives to receive nominations is Jeremy Strong, who was born in Boston.

Strong was nominated for his performance as Kendall Roy in "Succession."

"Succession" received the most nominations of any other show in this year's list, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Click here to view the full list of 2023 Emmy nominations.

