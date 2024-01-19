Poll Are these the best clam chowder spots in Boston? Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Are these the best clam chowder spots in Boston? Yes 0%

Clams, potatoes, and bacon swimming in hot cream, clam chowder is a New England classic that can be enjoyed all year round, especially during cold weather.

No matter how you pronounce it, these are the best places to get your clam chowder in Boston, according to Eater:

Aptly named Neptune Oyster, the shop at 63 Salem St. is known for its oysters, lobster rolls as well as the Wellfleet clam chowder.

“Wellfleet Clam Chowder (salt pork and thyme): On a cold and rainy day, clam chowder is always a good idea,” a Yelp reviewer said. “It was piping hot with big chunks of clams.”

Ned Devine’s at 1 Faneuil Hall Marketplace won Boston Magazine’s 2012 best clam chowder for its “buttery, not-too-thick texture, bits of fresh thyme, and sweet, chopped cockles and clams.”

Saltie Girl at 279 Dartmouth St. now has locations in Los Angeles and London.

“This is one of the best clam chowders I have tried,” a Yelp reviewer wrote. “It is actually a huge portion and perfect to share for two. It comes with potato, celery, bacon, and fried clams. The soup was thick and very flavorful.”

The Row 34 chowder at 383 Congress St. is made with potato, clams, celery, and broth filled with bacon. But it comes with saltine crackers made on the premises.

The Banks Fish House at 406 Stuart St. adds pork belly chunks and chive oil to their clam chowder, according to Eater. Their chowder was also named the best in Boston in 2023.

“Their clam chowder is so off the hook that I got two orders of it!” one customer wrote in his review. “They serve it in a cup and also with crackers as well as this nice freshly baked bun with a gleam on its surface boasting a delicious Hawaiian roll consistency. It is amazing.”

Click here to check out Eater’s full list of the best clam chowder in Boston.

