Kailyn Almeida, 23, of Bridgewater, and Christopher A. Meade, 30, of Malden, were arrested following the chase on Monday, Dec. 11, State Police said.

The chase began just after 10 p.m. when a trooper tried to pull over a white Acadia in Dorchester near the Neponset Avenue bridge.

Almeida, the driver, refused to stop, police said, and sped through South Boston and Castle Island. That's where state troopers used spike strips to flatten the SUV's tires,

Meade jumped from the car and ran away near F Street and West 1st Street. Officers caught him after a brief chase. Police said he threw a pistol on the ground near the SUV as he sprinted away.

Several videos of the chase were posted on social media, many gaining dozens of comments calling out police.

"Like 25 state police cars," one person posted. "Really?"

Meade is held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next week. He also has open cases in other courts, Boston 25 reported. Almeida is held on $2,500 cash bail.

Almeida is charged with:

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to stop for police

Malicious destruction of property over $1200 for striking a Boston police car during the chase

Speeding

Marked lanes violation

Leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with property damage

Trespassing with a vehicle

Meade is charged with:

Possession of Class B substance

Possession with intent to distribute Class B

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Unlawful possession/carrying of a firearm, 2nd offense

Commission of a firearm violation after three prior violent or drug offenses

Possession of a large-capacity firearm or feeding device

Boston police are also investigating Almeida and Meade and the car’s possible connection to a shooting, according to state police. No other information was provided in that case.

