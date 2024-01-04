Mostly Cloudy 45°

SHARE

(Video) MBTA Bus Hits 71-Year-Old Woman In Chelsea

Video showing an MBTA bus hitting a 71-year-old woman crossing the street in Chelsea is circulating on social media.

71-year-old woman crossing the street as an MBTA bus turns the corner in Lawrence.

71-year-old woman crossing the street as an MBTA bus turns the corner in Lawrence.

 Photo Credit: The Gold Mine
Khier Casino
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened at Cross Street and Broadway when the bus turned onto the woman as she crossed the street, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan told the Daily Voice. The bus was traveling at a low speed. 

Chelsea resident Steven Vaccaro on Facebook captured the crash on his cellphone. 

The impact knocked the woman to the ground, and the bus driver immediately stopped, police said.

The elderly woman was conscious after the crash but complained of neck, back, and leg pain. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The MBTA has removed the bus operator from service while the investigation advances," an MBTA spokesperson said.

Transit police are investigating the accident.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE