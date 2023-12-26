Unlicensed Chelsea Driver Slams Into NH State Trooper Cruiser: Police

Melvin Ruiz Chaperon, 38, is accused of crashing into the patrol car just after 11:15 p.m. on I-93 in Canterbury, New Hampshire., New Hampshire State Police said.

A trooper was on the side of the road helping another driver when Ruiz slammed into the rear end of the cruiser, photos from the wreck show. The trooper was not in the car and was not injured.

Paramedics took Ruiz Chaperon to an area hospital with minor injuries.

He is charged with operating without a valid license (a misdemeanor), authorities said.

Police closed I-93 for an hour and a half as they cleaned and cleared the area.

