Unlicensed Chelsea Driver Slams Into NH State Trooper Cruiser: Police

A Chelsea man who didn't have a license will likely be without one for some time if New Hampshire State Police have their way. He crashed into the back of one of their patrol cars on Saturday, Dec. 23. 

Melvin Ruiz Chaperon is accused of rear-ending this New Hampshire State Police cruiser on Saturday, Dec. 23. 

 Photo Credit: New Hampshire State Police
Melvin Ruiz Chaperon, 38, is accused of crashing into the patrol car just after 11:15 p.m. on I-93 in Canterbury, New Hampshire., New Hampshire State Police said. 

A trooper was on the side of the road helping another driver when Ruiz slammed into the rear end of the cruiser, photos from the wreck show. The trooper was not in the car and was not injured. 

Paramedics took Ruiz Chaperon to an area hospital with minor injuries. 

He is charged with operating without a valid license (a misdemeanor), authorities said.  

Police closed I-93 for an hour and a half as they cleaned and cleared the area. 

