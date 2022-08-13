Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Breaking News: Water Main Break Floods Streets Of Boston For Hours: Report
Traffic

Tractor Trailer Rollover Crash Shuts Down Multiple Lanes On Mass Pike In Allston

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
The tractor trailer spilt cans and bottles all across the Mass Pike The tractor trailer spilt cans and bottles all across the Mass Pike
The tractor trailer spilt cans and bottles all across the Mass Pike Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police via Twitter
The involved tractor trailer The involved tractor trailer
The involved tractor trailer Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police via Twitter

Multiple lanes were closed and traffic was delayed after a tractor trailer rolled over on the Mass Pike in Boston.

The accident was reported on I-90 east by Exit 131 in Allston just after 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to a Tweet from MassDOT. It closed the left and center lanes of the highway. 

The accident called for an "extensive cleanup," after the tractor trailer spilt cans and bottles all across the Mass Pike, according to @BostonTVPhotog and Massachusetts State Police. Drivers were being told to avoid the area as a result. 

MSP said the driver and passenger of the tractor trailer were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. No other information was immediately released. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.