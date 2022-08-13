Tractor Trailer Rollover Crash Shuts Down Multiple Lanes On Mass Pike In Allston

Multiple lanes were closed and traffic was delayed after a tractor trailer rolled over on the Mass Pike in Boston.

The accident was reported on I-90 east by Exit 131 in Allston just after 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to a Tweet from MassDOT. It closed the left and center lanes of the highway.

The accident called for an "extensive cleanup," after the tractor trailer spilt cans and bottles all across the Mass Pike, according to @BostonTVPhotog and Massachusetts State Police. Drivers were being told to avoid the area as a result.

MSP said the driver and passenger of the tractor trailer were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. No other information was immediately released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.