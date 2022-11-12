Half Of Route 1 Closed After Garbage Truck Smashes Into Guardrail In Revere

Part of a major route on the North Shore was shut down after a garbage truck crashed into the guardrail, authorities said.

Police responded to the crash on Route 1 North in Revere around 7:43 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter.

The incident shut down the northbound side of Route 1 as well as the left lane of the southbound side, police said. Traffic was being diverted to Route 60 as a result.

No other information was released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.