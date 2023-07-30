A Few Clouds 72°

Threats Force Plane To Return To Boston; Passenger Removed From Flight

A plane leaving from Boston Logan Airport Sunday, July 30, was forced to turn around after authorities received a tip that a passenger had made threats of violence about the flight. 

Josh Lanier
Delta Airlines flight 5770, bound for Newark, New Jersey, left Boston at 5:30 p.m., but passengers didn't make it far before they were forced to return. An anonymous caller contacted New Jersey authorities to report the threats. 

Massachusetts police did not disclose what threats were made. 

Authorities waiting at the airport escorted a passenger off the plane when it returned to Boston. Bomb-sniffing dogs checked the man's two checked bags, but they found nothing dangerous. 

Once the man was removed and his bags were cleared, the plane resumed its flight to New Jersey. 

The man's name was not released.

