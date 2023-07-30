Threats Force Plane To Return To Boston; Passenger Removed From Flight

Delta Airlines flight 5770, bound for Newark, New Jersey, left Boston at 5:30 p.m., but passengers didn't make it far before they were forced to return. An anonymous caller contacted New Jersey authorities to report the threats.

Massachusetts police did not disclose what threats were made.

Authorities waiting at the airport escorted a passenger off the plane when it returned to Boston. Bomb-sniffing dogs checked the man's two checked bags, but they found nothing dangerous.

Once the man was removed and his bags were cleared, the plane resumed its flight to New Jersey.

The man's name was not released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.