Teen Throws Rock Through Marijuana Store Door To Swipe Weed In South Boston: Police

Officers were called to DeVINE Wellness at 619 E. Broadway Street just before 2 a.m. after the rock triggered the store's alarm, Boston police said. When they arrived, they saw a boy running away from the building.

The rock smashed in the front door and caused considerable damage, police said.

They arrested the teen and charged him with delinquent to wit breaking and entering, malicious destruction of property, and larceny from a building, Boston police said.

The boy's name was not released because of his age.

