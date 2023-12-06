Teen Charged With Stabbing Following Baseball Bat Brawl In Chelsea

Kenny Cuyuch, of East Boston, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife) and malicious destruction of property over $1,200 after he smashed the window of a home on Hawthorne Street, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

Chelsea police responded to a large fight near the area of Hawthorne Street and Essex Street shortly after 3:30 p.m. and found one of the men, later identified as Cuyuch, bleeding from his right hand.

Cuyuch told officers he was fighting a group of six to seven people who chased and hit him with a baseball bat. He had a visible bruise on his head, according to police.

A witness said she saw a man described as having a thin build with a ponytail stab the victim on Hawthorne Street. She then heard the victim scream in pain and saw the suspect holding a large knife with a white handle.

Officers found a 17-year-old with stab wounds to his lower abdomen and lower back. The teen told officers that he was attacked by three men, two wearing all black with ski masks, and the third had a ponytail, wearing a white shirt and grey sweatpants.

The 17-year-old was taken to Mass General Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers found a black ski mask in Cuyuch’s pocket, police said.

Cuyuch is held on $15,000 bail with GPS monitoring and home confinement. He is set to appear in court again on Jan. 4.

