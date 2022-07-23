Red Sox Fans React To Record-Setting Loss To Blue Jays: 'They Were Pathetic'

It was a rough night in Boston as the Red Sox gave up a historic number of runs during their last matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Friday, July 22.

With a final score of 28 to 5, both teams established franchise records for runs scored and allowed, CBS Sports reports.

Toronto scored the most runs against Boston in almost 100 years, ESPN reports. Seven of those runs came in the third inning and 11 came in the fifth.

The energy between teams was night and day, with Red Sox players at a loss for words and Blue Jays players finding time for more leisurely activities.

Twitter became a frenzy during and after the game as angry Red Sox fans took to social media to express their frustration.

"I had never seen so much indifference nor had I felt so much embarrassment for a professional baseball team," one person said. "They were pathetic and the laughing stock of all the leagues worldwide."

"So that had to be rock bottom for the Red Sox this season, no?" another said.

Just like the runs from, the posts just kept coming.

The Red Sox now rank fourth in their division of the league with a record of 48-46. The two teams will face off again Saturday at 4:10 p.m.

