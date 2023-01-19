Patriots Will Play Game In Germany Next Season

The NFL announced on Thursday, Jan. 19, that the Patriots would host one of two games in Germany next season. The Chiefs will also play in the country during the 2023 season.

It will be the first time any NFL franchise has played a regulation game in Germany. The opponent has yet to be determined, and the host city will either be Munich or Frankfurt. The move comes as the National Football League looks to expand its reach and footprint in Europe.

The league has hosted games in London for several seasons.

“We are thrilled to be selected to play in Germany this year,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. “We are undefeated in our three previous international games, thanks in part to the outstanding support from our fans. We know that some of our most passionate fans reside in Germany, and we look forward to finally playing a game there.

“We know the fans will create an amazing atmosphere. We are sure it will be a memorable experience and one of the highlights of the 2023 season.”

This is the first time the Pats have played outside the country since 2017, when they played in Mexico City.

