Former Patriots Receiver Chad Johnson Gives Waitress $1,000 Tip On $24 Bill

Chad Johnson, the outspoken wide receiver who finished his career with the New England Patriots, earned nearly $50 million while in the NFL, and he's sharing the wealth. He recently left a North Carolina waitress a $1,000 tip on a $24 bill.

Johnson, better known by the nickname Ochocinco — a name he adopted for his jersey number 88 while in Cincinnati, tweeted a photo of the receipt from Stephanie's Restaurant in Greensboro, NC, this week to prove his generosity. Next to his $1,000 tip, Johnson left the cheeky message, "I once scored 6 touchdowns in 'Madden' using myself."

Johnson wrote "I love you" below his signature. Though, it's unclear if he meant that for the waitress or himself.

He captioned the photo “Proverbs 11:25.” It's a Bible verse that says, “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

Johnson played 10 of his 11 years in the NFL for the Bengals, where he was one of the best receivers in the world. His brash and bold attitude made him a star on and off the field. Chad Johnson retired in 2011 after a season with the Patriots. He remains a popular social media personality.

