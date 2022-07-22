5 Patriots Players Will Be Sidelined As Training Camp Starts Next Week: Report

The Patriots begin training camp next week in preparation for the 2022 NFL season, but five of their teammates won't take the field, according to reports.

Five Patriots will start training camp on the players unable to perform list. Those include center David Andrews, running back James White, safety Jabrill Peppers, and cornerback Jonathan Jones, according to ESPN. Unlike Injured Reserves, players on the PUP list can return whenever team doctors clear them to play.

White's 2021 season ended in Week 3 when he injured his hip. McMillian tore his ACL before that season began. Peppers also tore an ACL last season, and Andrews hurt his shoulder in minicamps earlier this year, NECN reported.

Training camp begins on Wednesday, July 27.

