Smoking Cash, 'Brave Bystander' Help Officers Capture South Boston Bank Robber: Police

Police in Boston said they received an assist from a "brave bystander" who helped them capture a bank robber trying to make her getaway. 

A woman is accused of robbing a Rockland Trust bank at&nbsp;501 Southampton St. in South Boston on Wednesday, Feb. 28.&nbsp;

The robbery happened just after 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, when a woman, described as 5 feet tall in a black hoodie and surgical mask, demanded cash and then sprinted away, Boston police said. 

Police began scouring the area looking for her when a bystander flagged down officers on Father Songin Way. 

The bystander told police he saw the woman running from the bank down Boston Street toward Andrew Station. Red smoke was billowing out of her hoodie from a device the teller stuffed in with the stolen cash. 

The man tackled the woman and held her down until police could arrive. 

Miriam Dealmeida, 38, of Boston, was arrested and charged with unarmed bank robbery, police said. She is also believed to have robbed an East West Bank at 68 Kneeland St. earlier that day, officials added. 

More charges are expected. 

