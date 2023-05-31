Serial Rapist: Attorney Charged With 4 Attacks In Charlestown in 2007-08, FBI Says

Matthew Nilo, 35, is charged with three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, one charge of intent to rape, and one account of indecent assault and battery, the Boston Police Department announced. The alleged attacks happened in August and November 2007 and August and December 2008 in Charlestown, authorities said.

Investigators linked Nilo to the rapes through investigative forensic genealogy, which combines uses traditional DNA analysis on publicly available genealogy research and historical records, said Joe Bonavolonta, the special agent in charge of the Boston office of the FBI. This technique was not available when the attacks were happening.

"'We certainly realize that identifying this individual does not ease (the victim's) pain – nothing can, but hopefully it answers some questions," Bonavolonta said at a Wednesday press conference.

Investigators said Nilo lived in Wisconsin, California, and New York before 2008. They ask anyone who believes they may have been assaulted by Nilo or have any information in this case to contact the FBI or Boston police.

According to his LinkedIn, Nilo worked as a cyber attorney for the Cowbell law firm in New York.

Cowbell said in a statement that Nilo passed the company's background check when he was hired in January, but he has been suspended pending further investigation following his arrest, multiple news outlets said.

