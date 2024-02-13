Light Rain and Breezy 37°

Woman Throws Stapler, Phone At Grocery Delivery Driver In Roxbury, Escapes: Police

Police are searching for a woman who they say assaulted a grocery delivery man in Boston.

Police are searching for this woman, who they say threw a stapler at a delivery man during an assault in Roxbury.

 Photo Credit: Boston Police Department
Sophie Grieser
The incident happened on Friday, Feb. 9 in Roxbury, according to the Boston Police Department.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. that day, a man was delivering groceries in the area of Dale Street when the unknown woman struck.

Police said the woman threw both a stapler and a phone at the delivery man’s head before leaving the scene.

She is described as a Black woman who wore light-colored sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Detectives, who are working to identify the woman, ask anyone who has information regarding the attack to contact District B-2 at (617) 343-4275.

Additionally, community members can submit anonymous tips by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463). 

