Meat Cleaver Among Several Weapons Taken From Students At 2 Boston Schools

Several weapons – including a meat cleaver, a TASER device and a knife – were recovered from students at two Boston schools this week, according to officials and reports.

First, a knife was confiscated from a student at the James Condon School in South Boston on Thursday morning, Feb. 9, school officials confirm to Daily Voice. No injuries were reported and the student could face disciplinary action, Principal Carlitta Camillo said in a statement.

"We wanted to let you know about this incident in the interest of open and transparent communication," Camillo said. "We also want you to know we take the health and safety of our students within our school very seriously."

Also on Thursday, a meat cleaver, TASER device, and kitchen knife were taken from a student at the City on a Hill Charter School in Roxbury, NBC10 Boston reports.

School officials said another student alerted staff that the weapons were on campus and they reacted accordingly, the outlet continued. No injuries were reported.

"Safety is paramount at City on a Hill, and the school is grateful for the active cooperation of students, families, staff, and local police, as we all work together to maintain an environment in which all students feel safe in school each and every day," the school said according to the outlet.

The incidents have raised new safety concerns among parents and city councilors, who have previously advocated for metal detectors and increased police presence at Boston schools.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our children," BPS Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a statement. "We, along with our partners across the City and state, will continue to work to address the violence we see across our neighborhoods and in some of our schools."

