The stabbing happened at the intersection of Sumner and Paris streets, near Maverick MBTA Blue Line station entrance shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The entrance was closed because of police activity, the T said in a post.

Reports initially said the person was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. But police told the Daily Voice that their condition is now considered non-life-threatening.

Homicide detectives were investigating the incident, police said.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday, Dec. 20.

