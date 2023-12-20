A Few Clouds 42°

Man Stabbed In East Boston Expected To Make Full Recovery

A person sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in East Boston is expected to make a recovery, police said.

A man stabbed on Tuesday, Dec. 19, is expected to survive after initial reports said they were close to death, police said.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/leo2014
Khier Casino
The stabbing happened at the intersection of Sumner and Paris streets, near Maverick MBTA Blue Line station entrance shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The entrance was closed because of police activity, the T said in a post.

Reports initially said the person was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. But police told the Daily Voice that their condition is now considered non-life-threatening.

Homicide detectives were investigating the incident, police said.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday, Dec. 20.

