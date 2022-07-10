Woman Seriously Injured In Early Morning Stabbing In Jamaica Plain: Report

A woman was seriously injured in an overnight stabbing in Boston on Friday, Oct. 7, authorities said.

Police found the woman at the intersection of Centre and Lamartine streets just after midnight, Boston police said. They did not release her name. Officers believe the attack happened at the Jackson Square MBTA station, NBC Boston reported.

Paramedics rushed the woman to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, but authorities did not have an update on her condition Friday afternoon.

