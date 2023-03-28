Woburn Man Rendered Unconscious In Downtown Boston Dies Week Later: Police

A 46-year-old Woburn man who was attacked and found unconscious in Downtown Boston on Saint Patrick's Day died a week later, authorities said.

Officers responded for a report of a man down in the area of 17 Winter Street in Downtown Crossing around 9 p.m. on Friday, march 17, Boston Police report.

Upon arrival, officers found the man, later identified as Barry Whelan, unconscious with a "small abrasion" on the back of his head, WCVB reports.

Whelan was taken the hospital where he was pronounced dead after being taken off life support on Friday, March 24, Boston Police said. Whelan's cause of death was blunt force trauma and ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Meanwhile, anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

