West Roxbury Man Shoots Himself In Hand With Ghost Gun, Blames His Dad: Police

A 29-year-old Boston man is facing several gun charges after he shot accidentally himself with a ghost gun but blamed it on his dad, authorities said.

James Thelwell-Mullen of West Roxbury had a cache of weapons inside his home when police searched it earlier this week, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. But investigators found that trove of firepower because of an accident.

Thelwell-Mullen walked into Veterans Administration Medical Center on Monday, Aug. 15, with a gunshot wound through his hand, prosecutors said. He told doctors that his dad shot him accidentally while cleaning a gun inside of a car. The medical staff transferred him to Brigham & Women's Hospital for more treatment. When police showed up to ask him questions about his injury, Thelwell-Mullen wouldn't cooperate and said he didn't remember what happened, authorities said.

When officers searched Thelwell-Mullen's house, police said they found five "ghost guns," meaning they had no serial numbers, and seven large capacity magazines. They also found a bag of loose ammunition and a bag of white powder, though police didn't say what it was. Authorities also found furniture with bullet holes and a slug in a trashcan, officials noted.

Officials charged him with five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, seven counts of possession of a high capacity feeding device, and one count each of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a Class A substance, the district attorney's office said.

“The firepower that this man had at his fingertips should horrify all of us," district attorney Kevin Hayden said. "Our communities deserve better than the constant terror of knowing that illegal guns are in their communities, putting their lives and their loved ones at risk. This individual and others who possess stockpiles of illegal weapons and those who traffic these weapons into our communities will be held accountable."

