The MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect behind an upskirting investigation.

Police said the suspect was seen recording people at the South Station Bus Terminal around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Police have since released images of the suspect and are asking anyone who recognizes them to contact police at 617-222-1050 or send us an anonymous text to 873873.

