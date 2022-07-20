Wanted Boston Woman Poured Beer On Bus Driver, Tried To Make Meal Out Of Officer

A 24-year-old woman decided to share her beer with a bus driver by pouring it over his head before she bolted late Tuesday night, July 20, Transit Police said.

When police tried to arrest her later, she spat on them and tried to bite one of the officers, a report noted.

Shatia Butler hopped on an MBTA bus with a friend around 10 p.m., but near the intersection of Columbia Road and Washington Street, she attacked then dumped the drink of the driver, police said. Her 16-year-old friend kicked the door and cracked the glass window as well.

Police searched the area and found the duo nearby, but when officers went to arrest them, Butler was not interested in her free ride to jail. She didn't want to go into the patrol car's backseat and then spit in the face of one of the arresting officers, transit police said.

Butler continued to fight with officers when they got her to the transit police headquarters. She bit one of them and spat on another as they processed her, authorities said.

Butler, officers said, had several outstanding larceny warrants from Brockton District Court, Boston District Court-Central Division, and Dedham District Court.

They added charges of assault and battery on an MBTA employee, four counts of assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest, police said.

Officials charged her 16-year-old friend with malicious destruction of property. They released him to a guardian. Officers did not disclose his name.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.