Police & Fire

Unmarked Mass State Police Cruiser Involved In Dorchester Crash That Injured 4

Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Photo Credit: Facebook/Massachusetts State Police

Four people are hospitalized after a vehicle rear-ended an unmarked Massachusetts State Police cruiser in Boston, authorities said.

The vehicle was driving in the area of Morton and Canterbury streets in Dorchester when it struck the cruiser around 2:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, State Police said.

A Trooper inside the cruiser and the three occupants of the other vehicle were all taken to area hospital with minor injuries, police said. The back end of the cruiser sustained heavy damage as well as the front end of the striking vehicle. 

