The Family That Fights Together: Dad, Daughters Attack Dorchester Theater Workers, DA Says

A 47-year-old man and two of his daughters were arrested after they allegedly attacked security staff at a Boston movie theater when they were asked to leave for harassing workers, authorities said.

Freddie Bates faces charges of carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded gun without a license, assault and battery, affray, trespassing, and disorderly conduct following the alleged incident last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

Bates visited the AMC Movie Theater in Dorchester with his four daughters on Friday, March 24, and harassed the female staff members, police said. He made them uncomfortable by making inappropriate comments and asking them out on dates. Once they complained to management, security guards asked Bates and his children to leave.

They must have wanted to see the movie because they refused.

Bates screamed at the guards, and when police arrived, he rushed one of the security staff members and punched them in the face, authorities said. That's when two of his daughters also started throwing punches.

Police broke up the brawl and arrested Bates. Officers said they found a loaded .22-caliber pistol on him when they searched him.

One of the daughters, who had thrown a punch earlier, spit on a guard when she saw her dad in handcuffs.

The daughters who joined in the fight were both underage. The 17-year-old was charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct. The 16-year-old picked up an assault charge and larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without a license, authorities said.

The weapons charges came after she allegedly picked up a security guard's gun when it fell out during the fight and tried to hide it in her jacket, police said.

Bates has a 25-page criminal record with convictions for violent offenses and weapons charges, among many others, the prosecutor said.

