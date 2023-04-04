Teen Arrested For Shooting 26-Year-Old To Death In Roxbury Months Ago: Police

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for fatally shooting a 26-year-old man in Boston towards the end of last year, authorities said.

The teenager was arrested in the area of 212 Waldemar Avenue in East Boston on Monday afternoon, April 3, in connection with the ongoing homicide investigation, Boston Police report.

The teenager is facing multiple charges including delinquent to wit: murder, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

The charges stem from the deadly shooting that occurred in the area of 625 Shawmut Avenue in Roxbury just after 6 p.m. on September 29, 2022, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot and found 26-year-old Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A friend of the Madison High School graduate wrote that Moreta was "always just trying to have a good time and make everyone around him laugh," as previously reported by Daily Voice.

During the teen's arrest, officers also found a loaded 9mm SCCY Industries CPX-2 and arrested the driver of the vehicle in which the teen was found.

The driver, later identified as a 17-year-old boy from Dorchester, will appear in Boston Juvenile Court on several charges, police said.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information about the killing to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. You can make an anonymous tip by calling CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

