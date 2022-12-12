Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Cambridge Hot Spot For Chinese, Sichuan Cuisine Closing After 40 Years
Police & Fire

Suspect Hangs From 12th Floor Window In Escape Attempt From Boston Police

Morgan Gonzales
Email me Read More Stories
The apartment building at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury.
The apartment building at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

SWAT officers pulled a suspect off the ledge after they tried to escape an altercation with police, authorities reported. 

Officers performing a wellbeing check on 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury found a "nonviable victim" at the scene around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec 11, according to the Boston Police Department. 

A second individual was at the scene and exchanged words with the police, including physical threats to the officers, police added. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation and utilized less-than-lethal force, but the suspect leapt out of a 12th story window. 

The suspect was "caught up and was hanging from the window," the police department reported. SWAT officers entered an 11th floor apartment and pulled the suspect to safety. He was then transferred to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

The investigation into the victim's death is ongoing. 

Boston Police Department ask that anyone with additional information contact the Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. Those wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.