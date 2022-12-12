Suspect Hangs From 12th Floor Window In Escape Attempt From Boston Police

SWAT officers pulled a suspect off the ledge after they tried to escape an altercation with police, authorities reported.

Officers performing a wellbeing check on 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury found a "nonviable victim" at the scene around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec 11, according to the Boston Police Department.

A second individual was at the scene and exchanged words with the police, including physical threats to the officers, police added. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation and utilized less-than-lethal force, but the suspect leapt out of a 12th story window.

The suspect was "caught up and was hanging from the window," the police department reported. SWAT officers entered an 11th floor apartment and pulled the suspect to safety. He was then transferred to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the victim's death is ongoing.

Boston Police Department ask that anyone with additional information contact the Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. Those wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

