Spitting Mad 32-Year-Old Quincy Man Takes A Bite Out Of MBTA Worker

A 32-year-old man with a history of violence against the MBTA attacked an inspector this week and took a bite out of his hand, authorities said.

Sean Kenneally had to be restrained after he started swearing and spitting on passengers waiting for a train to arrive at Fields Corner Station just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13., transit police said.

It's unclear what upset Kenneally, but when an MBTA inspector went to find out, the Quincy man punched him in the face and bit him on the hand, breaking the skin, transit officials said. A nearby Boston firefighter and MBTA worker wrestled him to the ground and held him there until police could arrive.

Responders took the MBTA inspector to a local hospital to treat his bite wound.

This is not Kenneally's first run-in with transit police.

Last year he reportedly kicked out the window of an Orange Line train near the Forest Hills Station in Jamaica Plain, reports said at the time. Riders said Kenneally stood up, ran to the window, and drop-kicked it, which caused it to shatter.

The attack was unprovoked, they said.

When transit police arrested him, they found out that Kenneally was wanted on an assault and battery warrant on a person over the age of 60 or disabled, the report said. They arrested him and charged him with malicious destruction of property over $250, the report said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.