Somerville Police Earn Commendations For Gun Bust

The Somerville Police Department awarded three officers commendations this week for their quick thinking to resolve a sticky situation earlier this year while uncovering a stash of weapons and drugs at the suspect's house.

Officers Mackenzie Richardson, Alex Lorenti, Joseph Moreira, and Detective Jason Costa went to a home at 32 Kent Street apartment 308 in March. They had an arrest warrant for someone who had filed an order of protection against them, police said.

The man, whose name police did not release, had a history of violence and gun charges, officials said. So, officers prepared for a potentially eventful afternoon.

The man stepped into the hallway when police arrived and shut the door behind him. After the three officers told him about the order of protection, detective Costa arrested the man on the warrant.

As they escorted him back into his apartment to get a shirt, officer Moreira saw he had a high-capacity clip for a handgun out a table, police said. When he told Costa about the discovery, the detective told him they would apply for a search warrant to look for any other weapons or ammunition he could have there.

He didn't like that and started to get upset, police said. Officers Richardson and Lorenti calmed him down before the situation got out of hand, authorities added.

After a judge approved the search warrant, police found six guns, six different types of ammunition, eight large capacity clips and magazines for the guns, and nearly a pound of marijuana, police said. Officials charged him with being an armed career criminal, multiple weapons offenses, and possession to distribute controlled substances, authorities said.

The Somerville Police Department honored the police officers with the Meritorious Service Award for their work that day.

