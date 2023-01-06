Serial Boston Car Keyer Arrested: Police

A vandal who has allegedly spent years maliciously defacing cars has been arrested, according to police.

Santos Morsoco, of East Boston, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5 on multiple warrants relating to incidents of vandalizing cars, according to the Boston Police Department. The 47-year-old was charged with 38 counts of willful and malicious destruction of property over $1,200.

Multiple videos of a man keying cars, which are now connected with Morsoco, were posted on an East Boston Facebook group.

The East Bostonian has a long history of vandalizing cars. He was also arrested in August of 2020 for scratching multiple cars in East Boston. At the time, Morsoco was connected with over 30 incidents of malicious destruction of motor vehicles.

Morsoco will likely be arraigned in East Boston District Court.

