Roxbury Man's Illegible Graffiti Paints More Dangerous Picture

A 22-year-old Boston man caught spray painting "gang" signs at an MBTA station earlier this week should have left his paint at home as it led to his arrest on much more serious charges.

Jeremiah Springer of Roxbury was spotted by someone allegedly tagging a wall at Copley Station on Thursday, Sept. 15, a little after 8 p.m., who told a nearby officer, transit police said. Cops noticed the graffiti, which was illegible outside of the word gang, and searched for the artist.

They quickly found Springer, who was in the area with the spray paint can still in his hand, authorities said.

But what would have likely been a fine and a ticket ended up with Springer in jail as police realized he had several warrants out for his arrest in Suffolk County for drugs and violence and other jurisdictions as well, authorities said.

Transit police arrested him on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, interfering with a police officer, trespassing, carrying a dangerous weapon, and possession with intent to distribute controlled narcotics, officials said. West Roxbury police wanted him on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and intimidation of a witness, authorities said. And a Cambridge court had issued theft and malicious destruction of property warrants for him, a report said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.