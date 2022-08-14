Police ID 19-Year-Old Shot To Death Thursday Night in Mattapan

Boston police say they've identified the teenager who was shot and killed Thursday night in Mattapan.

Xavier Barkon, 19, was found bleeding from a bullet wound when police arrived just after 8:30 p.m. in the 4 Oak Hill area, officials said. Responders rushed him to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead later that night, Boston police said.

Police ask anyone with information on the killing or what led up to it to speak with investigators by calling (617) 343-4470. Text the word TIP to 27463 to leave an anonymous tip.

