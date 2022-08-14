Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Breaking News: Police ID Boston Man Accused Of Raping Woman At Tuft's Medical Station, Ask For Tips
Police & Fire

Police ID 19-Year-Old Shot To Death Thursday Night in Mattapan

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Boston Police
Boston Police Photo Credit: Facebook/Boston Police Department

Boston police say they've identified the teenager who was shot and killed Thursday night in Mattapan. 

Xavier Barkon, 19, was found bleeding from a bullet wound when police arrived just after 8:30 p.m. in the 4 Oak Hill area, officials said. Responders rushed him to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead later that night, Boston police said. 

Police ask anyone with information on the killing or what led up to it to speak with investigators by calling (617) 343-4470. Text the word TIP to 27463 to leave an anonymous tip. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.