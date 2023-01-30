PHOTOS: Person Hospitalized From Rollover Crash On Route 16 In Chelsea

One person was hospitalized and traffic was jammed just outside of Boston because of a rollover crash in Chelsea during the morning commute.

The crash happened at the intersection of Revere Beach Parkway and Webster Avenue on Monday morning, Jan. 30, according to NBC10 Boston on Twitter.

The crash sent one person to the hospital and slowed down traffic in the surrounding area.

Twitter user @MattFrank, who took photos of the incident while on his way to work, said "I'm not even sure how that is possible in that location in the morning."

NBC10 Boston said the crash was in the early stages of being cleared. No information from officials was released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.