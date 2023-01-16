Pair Of Teenagers Arrested For Weekend Stabbing In Downtown Boston: Police

Two teenagers were arrested for a weekend stabbing that happened in Downtown Boston, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of a person stabbed near 141 Tremont Street around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Boston Police.

Responding officers made contact with a victim who said the suspects left the scene and ran towards Temple Place. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers later learned about a group of teenagers who were seen running away, one with a knife, police said. The teenagers, ages 17 and 13, were later arrested and officers recovered a folding knife from one of them.

Both were charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and joint venture as delinquents. They are expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.