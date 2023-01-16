Contact Us
Pair Of Teenagers Arrested For Weekend Stabbing In Downtown Boston: Police

Boston Police
Boston Police Photo Credit: Kentaro Toma on Unsplash

Two teenagers were arrested for a weekend stabbing that happened in Downtown Boston, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of a person stabbed near 141 Tremont Street around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Boston Police. 

Responding officers made contact with a victim who said the suspects left the scene and ran towards Temple Place. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers later learned about a group of teenagers who were seen running away, one with a knife, police said. The teenagers, ages 17 and 13, were later arrested and officers recovered a folding knife from one of them. 

Both were charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and joint venture as delinquents. They are expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court, police said. 

