Orange Line Passenger Blaring Music On Train Leads To Rush-Hour Brawl: Police

Authorities said a man blaring his music from his phone speakers led to a fist fight on the Orange Line during rush hour on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The fight started just after 5 p.m. when a 34-year-old annoyed his fellow passengers by blasting his music for all to hear, transit police said. A woman asked him to turn it down, but the man said he didn't have headphones and wanted to listen to songs anyway.

A 67-year-old man heard this and demanded the man turn the music down. The younger man cursed at him and told his elder no, transit police said. So the 67-year-old got up and punched him in the mouth, authorities said, which kicked off a brawl between the two. Other passengers separated them.

Police took the older man to the hospital for evaluation and issued both men a summons on assault charges, transit police said.

