Orange Line Passenger Blaring Music On Train Leads To Rush-Hour Brawl: Police

A 34-year-old man forgot to bring his headphones on an Orange Line train on Thursday, but he didn't let that stop him from listening to his music at rush hour.
Authorities said a man blaring his music from his phone speakers led to a fist fight on the Orange Line during rush hour on Thursday, Sept. 22. 

The fight started just after 5 p.m. when a 34-year-old annoyed his fellow passengers by blasting his music for all to hear, transit police said. A woman asked him to turn it down, but the man said he didn't have headphones and wanted to listen to songs anyway. 

A 67-year-old man heard this and demanded the man turn the music down. The younger man cursed at him and told his elder no, transit police said. So the 67-year-old got up and punched him in the mouth, authorities said, which kicked off a brawl between the two. Other passengers separated them. 

Police took the older man to the hospital for evaluation and issued both men a summons on assault charges, transit police said. 

