Officials ID Man Killed After Car Crashed Into Front Porch Of Rosindale Home

Police identified the 60-year-old man killed over the weekend when a car crashed into the front porch of a triple-decker home in Boston.

Egdio Dantuony was believed to be sitting in front of his home at 3968 Washington Street in Roslindale just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 when the car slammed into the building, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said on Monday. A 62-year-old man was rushed to the hospital, but authorities have not released his name or condition.

Neither man was behind the wheel of the car, authorities said. Police have not released the driver's name.

Witnesses and photos from the scene said a Honda sideswiped a parked minivan before crashing into the home, according to WCVB.

Police have not said who the driver was or if any charges or fines have been issued.

Neighbors told WCVB that Dantuony was a friendly man who enjoyed sitting on his porch, drinking coffee, and speaking with passersby.

"He just waves at people," Kevin Monteiro told the news station. "He's a friendly guy."

