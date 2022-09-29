Officers Find Drugs, Cash During Car Search At Winthrop Gas Station: Police

A search of a car landed two men in jail after police said they found drug paraphernalia, cash, and fentanyl.

Gaberial Arias, 30, of Saugus, and Patrice Debnam, 30, of Lynn, were arrested earlier this week after police went through Arias' car at a gas station on Monday, Sept. 26, Winthrop police said.

Officers had a search warrant for Arias' home and car from an ongoing investigation, and with the help of police in Everett and Saugus, they tracked down to a Gulf Gas station in Winthrop around 11 a.m., officials said. He was in Debnam's white Toyota Corolla.

Police found more than 36 grams of fentanyl on Arias and more than 100 grams of the synthetic opioid in the car's glove compartment, officers said. They said they also found cash and paraphernalia.

Police arrested Arias and Debnam, his passenger, on drug charges, authorities said. Arias was being held on a $50,000 bond and Debnam on a $5,000 bond, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.